Shamir – “Songs Remain” (Esther Rose Cover)

Earlier this year, Esther Rose released How Many Times, a rich, wise folk album out on Father/Daughter Records. Today the label has announced a six-song collection that reimagines songs from the album with covers by Shamir, Anjimile, Stef Chura, Tasha, and Twain, to be titled How Many More Times. Shamir’s cover of “Songs Remain” is the first to be unveiled.

“‘Songs Remain’ is a song I immediately resonated with upon first listen,” Shamir said. “I’m unfortunately one of those people who associate love with grief. Constantly reminding myself that emotions and connections are fleeting, so I make note of the concrete things. The connection I had with this song allowed me to record it relatively fast. I wanted to keep the song simple like the original, but add a little Shamir weirdness to it with some spacey guitar.”

Listen to “Songs Remain” and check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Shamir – “Songs Remain”

02 Twain – “How Many Times”

03 Anjimile – “Coyote Creek”

04 Tasha – “Are You Out There”

05 Stef Chura – “Good Time”

06 Field Supervisor – “Songs Remain (Remix)”

How Many More Times is out 7/16 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.