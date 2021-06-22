Shamir – “Songs Remain” (Esther Rose Cover)

New Music June 22, 2021 4:40 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Shamir – “Songs Remain” (Esther Rose Cover)

New Music June 22, 2021 4:40 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, Esther Rose released How Many Times, a rich, wise folk album out on Father/Daughter Records. Today the label has announced a six-song collection that reimagines songs from the album with covers by Shamir, Anjimile, Stef Chura, Tasha, and Twain, to be titled How Many More Times. Shamir’s cover of “Songs Remain” is the first to be unveiled.

“‘Songs Remain’ is a song I immediately resonated with upon first listen,” Shamir said. “I’m unfortunately one of those people who associate love with grief. Constantly reminding myself that emotions and connections are fleeting, so I make note of the concrete things. The connection I had with this song allowed me to record it relatively fast. I wanted to keep the song simple like the original, but add a little Shamir weirdness to it with some spacey guitar.”

Listen to “Songs Remain” and check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 Shamir – “Songs Remain”
02 Twain – “How Many Times”
03 Anjimile – “Coyote Creek”
04 Tasha – “Are You Out There”
05 Stef Chura – “Good Time”
06 Field Supervisor – “Songs Remain (Remix)”

How Many More Times is out 7/16 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Phil Collins’ “Two Hearts”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative”

    5 days ago

    Lorde Reveals Solar Power Release Date, Tracklist, Tour

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    T-Pain Says He Was Depressed For Years After Usher Told Him He “Fucked Up Music For Real Singers”

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest