Esther Rose – “Songs Remain”

In a couple of weeks, the New Orleans-based singer-songwriter Esther Rose will release her new album How Many Times. Rose has roots in the worlds of rootsy alt-country and DIY indie-pop. How Many times, Rose’s follow-up to 2019’s You Made It This Far, feels like a bit of a turn towards the former. In recent years, Rose has spent time playing with New Orleans country musicians, and those musicians play on How Many Times. But in the songs that Rose has released thus far, you can still hear the DIY sensibilities shining through in Rose’s songwriting.

Rose has already shared the early album tracks “Keeps Me Running,” “How Many Times,” and “Good Time.” Today, she’s dropped a new one called “Songs Remain.” It’s a sweet, warm acoustic song about feeling utterly devastated: “To know you is to be forever changed/ I am glad it was you who broke my heart.” In a press release, Rose says, “I had to write and live a lot of bitter, jealous, messy songs to get to this. I sequenced it towards the middle of the record so it feels like a peaceful valley, a resting place.” Check it out below.

How Many Times is out 3/26 on Father/Daughter Records.