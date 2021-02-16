Esther Rose – “Good Time”

New Music February 16, 2021 2:42 PM By Peter Helman

Esther Rose – “Good Time”

New Music February 16, 2021 2:42 PM By Peter Helman

New Orleans singer-songwriter Esther Rose, who specializes in a winning blend of countrified folk and indie-pop, is about to follow up her very good 2019 LP You Made It This Far and last year’s covers EP My Favorite Mistakes with a new album called How Many Times. She’s already shared the opening tracks “How Many Times” and “Keeps Me Running,” and today she’s sharing another.

“Good Time” was inspired by a time that was not, in fact, so good. When Rose made an impulsive pit stop in Nashville on the tail end of a solo road trip from Wisconsin to New Orleans, her car’s engine blew up, forcing her to call a tow truck. “It’s a good time/ Having a real good time/ It’s a real good time for bad timing,” she sings on the track. Listen to “Good Time” below.

How Many Times is out 3/26 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Aretha Franklin & George Michael’s “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Cutting Crew’s “(I Just) Died In Your Arms”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Nostalgia, Ultra Turns 10

    13 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: Katy Kirby Cool Dry Place

    11 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest