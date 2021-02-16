Esther Rose – “Good Time”

New Orleans singer-songwriter Esther Rose, who specializes in a winning blend of countrified folk and indie-pop, is about to follow up her very good 2019 LP You Made It This Far and last year’s covers EP My Favorite Mistakes with a new album called How Many Times. She’s already shared the opening tracks “How Many Times” and “Keeps Me Running,” and today she’s sharing another.

“Good Time” was inspired by a time that was not, in fact, so good. When Rose made an impulsive pit stop in Nashville on the tail end of a solo road trip from Wisconsin to New Orleans, her car’s engine blew up, forcing her to call a tow truck. “It’s a good time/ Having a real good time/ It’s a real good time for bad timing,” she sings on the track. Listen to “Good Time” below.

How Many Times is out 3/26 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.