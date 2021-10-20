Wet – “Bound” (Feat. Blood Orange)

In a couple of weeks, the R&B-pop trio Wet will return with their new album Letter Blue. For the past few months, Wet have shared a bunch of that album’s tracks as singles: “On Your Side,” “Larabar,” “Clementine,” “Far Cry.” And while Letter Blue includes songwriting contributions from peers like Toro Y Moi and Buddy Ross, there’s only one featured guest on the whole album. That guest is Blood Orange mastermind Dev Hynes, who co-wrote the song “Bound” with Wet leader Kelly Zutrau. Today, we get to hear it.

Given the histories of everyone involved, you will not be shocked to learn that “Bound” sounds like a hazy, soft-focus bedroom version of ’90s R&B. Hynes produced the track and played all the instruments on it, but he never takes on the lead vocals. Instead, Hynes mutters quietly underneath Zutrau’s thoughtful melodies. “Bound” has a funky drum track and some sleepily sleek hooks, and it shows an effortless fusion of the complementary Wet and Blood Orange styles.

Gia Coppola, Hollywood scion and frequent Blood Orange collaborator, directed the “Bound” video. (Dev Hynes has scored Coppola’s two features, Palo Alto and Mainstream.) In the clip, Zutrau walks through a rainy Los Angeles and sings to the projected image of Dev Hynes. Check it out below.

Letter Blue is out 10/22 on AWAL. Pre-order it here.