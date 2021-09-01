Wet – “Clementine”
The perennially enjoyable pop-R&B band Wet have been building to the release of their third album, Letter Blue. It’s their first release since parting ways with Columbia and linking with the indie label AWAL, and it marks the return of original member Marty Sulkow. Today, following the glassy and emotive early tracks “On Your Side” and “Larabar,” they’re back with another crystalline showcase for singer Kelly Zutrau titled “Clementine.” Check it out below via director Andrew Theodore Balasia’s music video.
Letter Blue is out 10/22 on AWAL.