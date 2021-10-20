JennyLee – “Newtopia”

Warpaint bassist Jenny Lee Lindberg, who records her own music under the name JennyLee, has shared her first new solo single since her 2015 debut Right On!. “Newtopia” is the first installment of the new JennyLee Singles Club, through which she will release a series of limited edition 7-inch singles featuring her own abstract paintings as the cover artwork.

“‘Newtopia’ is about coming to terms with how hard I can be on myself,” JennyLee explains in a statement. “It’s about finding the multiple sides of yourself, the lighter and darker sides, that push us forward. It’s about me being my own best friend.” Listen to the song below.