JennyLee – “Newtopia”

New Music October 20, 2021 3:24 PM By Peter Helman

JennyLee – “Newtopia”

New Music October 20, 2021 3:24 PM By Peter Helman

Warpaint bassist Jenny Lee Lindberg, who records her own music under the name JennyLee, has shared her first new solo single since her 2015 debut Right On!. “Newtopia” is the first installment of the new JennyLee Singles Club, through which she will release a series of limited edition 7-inch singles featuring her own abstract paintings as the cover artwork.

“‘Newtopia’ is about coming to terms with how hard I can be on myself,” JennyLee explains in a statement. “It’s about finding the multiple sides of yourself, the lighter and darker sides, that push us forward. It’s about me being my own best friend.” Listen to the song below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Black Cat”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby”

    12 hours ago

    Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming Turns 10

    2 days ago

    Animal Collective – “Prester John”

    11 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: Maxo Kream Weight Of The World

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest