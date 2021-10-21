Alex Lahey – “Spike The Punch”

Last we heard from Alex Lahey, the Australian Artist To Watch was covering Faith Hill classics and writing the end-credits song for Netflix’s The Mitchells Vs. The Machines. Now, Lahey is back with an ebullient new song, “Spike The Punch,” which is produced by Lahey, John Castle, and Carlos de la Garza.

“‘Spike The Punch’ is a song about the fun that comes with self-sabotage and reckless abandon,” Lahey said of the new track. “It’s big, it’s loud, it’s fun, it’s its own beast. There are some super sinister tones in there rubbing up against really bright anime style guitar harmonies (guitarmonies, anyone?..) and shout choruses. ‘Spike’ feels like a raucous bookend to navigating these cruelly unpredictable times. Touch wood.”

Meanwhile, “Spike The Punch” also has a music video, which Lahey calls “my favorite video I’ve ever been a part of.” Here’s the rest of her statement:

I’m incredibly grateful to [director] Matt Sav and his team for pulling this together while I’ve been locked down in Melbourne. Matt and I spoke about how we wanted to capture a sense of freedom, fluidity and fun in this video along with hurtling forward momentum. Matt Pope, the brilliant performer who stars in the video, completely harnesses the direction and puts on a hell of a show. It gives me chills every time I press play.

Watch “Spike The Punch” below.