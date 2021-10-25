Bat Fangs – “Talk Tough”

Bat Fangs, the duo of Ex Hex’s Betsy Wright and Flesh Wounds’ Laura King, make a form of hard-stomping power-pop, uniting garagey indie-pop aesthetics with rip-snorting Cheap Trick swagger. Four years ago, the duo released a whomp-ass self-titled debut album. On Friday, Bat Fangs return with their sophomore LP Queen Of My World, and more asses will be stomped.

Bat Fangs already shared the new album’s title track and “Action,” and now they’ve dropped one more song on us before the LP arrives. “Talk Tough” is what the title implies. It’s a windows-down Camaro-ready ripper that would’ve been perfectly at home on the soundtrack of any ’90s teen movie, Dazed And Confused very much included. Check it out below.

Queen Of My World is out 10/29 via Don Giovanni. Pre-order it here.

