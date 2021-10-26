The War On Drugs – “Change”

It’s The War On Drugs album release week, and to celebrate, the Philly band has shared another gorgeous single from I Don’t Live Here Anymore. The lush, cinematic “Change” follows the already released “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” and “Living Proof” and the partially previewed “Victim.”

Running for six minutes, “Change” hits with urgency as Adam Granduciel ponders the passage of time and inevitable relationship obstacles: “There are so many ways/ Our love could make it through/ But it’s so damn hard to make the change.”

Listen to “Change” below.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore is out 10/29 on Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

