Adele Announces First Live Shows In Five Years

Adele hasn’t given a proper full-scale live show since June of 2017, when she played a two-night stand at London’s Wembley Stadium. She hasn’t done any sort of performance at all since she hosted Saturday Night Live last year. Today, the star announced her return to the stage. Adele is getting ready to release her new album 30 next month, and her new single “Easy On Me” just debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. If Adele has any plans to tour behind that LP, she hasn’t announced them yet. But Adele has let it be known that she’ll play two massive hometown shows next summer.

On July 1 and 2 of 2022, Adele will play London’s Hyde Park, a venue with a capacity of 65,000. Adele hasn’t said anything about potential opening acts or about more shows, but the announcement of those two concerts was reportedly enough to make the singer’s website crash. There are also reports that Adele will have a Las Vegas residency next year, but those remain unconfirmed.