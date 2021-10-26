Adele Announces First Live Shows In Five Years

Simon Emmett

News October 26, 2021 10:45 AM By Tom Breihan

Adele Announces First Live Shows In Five Years

Simon Emmett

News October 26, 2021 10:45 AM By Tom Breihan

Adele hasn’t given a proper full-scale live show since June of 2017, when she played a two-night stand at London’s Wembley Stadium. She hasn’t done any sort of performance at all since she hosted Saturday Night Live last year. Today, the star announced her return to the stage. Adele is getting ready to release her new album 30 next month, and her new single “Easy On Me” just debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. If Adele has any plans to tour behind that LP, she hasn’t announced them yet. But Adele has let it be known that she’ll play two massive hometown shows next summer.

On July 1 and 2 of 2022, Adele will play London’s Hyde Park, a venue with a capacity of 65,000. Adele hasn’t said anything about potential opening acts or about more shows, but the announcement of those two concerts was reportedly enough to make the singer’s website crash. There are also reports that Adele will have a Las Vegas residency next year, but those remain unconfirmed.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Love Takes Time”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “I’m Your Baby Tonight”

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    The Strokes Closed Out Shaky Knees With A Sloppy But Transcendent Hit Parade

    1 day ago

    Album Of The Week: Lily Konigsberg Lily We Need To Talk Now

    6 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest