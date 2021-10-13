The worst-kept secret in music has been confirmed: Adele will release her new album 30 on Nov. 19. The pop star officially announced her the title and release date of her first record since 2015 today following a recent flurry of magazine features, social media teasers, industry rumors, and news of a lead single called “Easy On Me” arriving this Thursday night. Adele also shared a statement about the album, which you can read below:

30

I was certainly nowhere near where I hoped I’d be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly — willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil.

I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.

And so, I’m ready to finally put this album out.

It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life. When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who’s wild and says “It’s your Saturn return babes fuck it, you only live once.” The friend who’d stay up all night and just hold my hand while I’d sob relentlessly not knowing why. The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn’t want to go but just wanted to get me out of the house for some Vitamin D. That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self-care!

And then that friend who did no matter what, checked in on me even though I’d stopped checking in on them because I’d become so consumed with my own grief. I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it.

Home is where the heart is x