Portrayal Of Guilt – “Sadist”

Austin soul-damagers Portrayal Of Guilt are on a very serious roll in 2021. Thus far this year, the band has already released the seriously intense album We Are Always Alone and a supremely tough split with Oklahoma City noise-rockers Chat Pile. Next month, Portrayal Of Guilt will release their second full-length of the year, and it’s got the best album title I’ve seen in a good long minute: Christfucker.

Portrayal Of Guilt recorded Christfucker with producer Ben Greenberg, of recent tourmates Uniform, and the album features Touché Amoré’s Jeremy Bolm on one track. Thus far, POG have shared two tracks from Christfucker, “Possession” and “…where the suffering never ends.” Today, they’ve hit us with a third.

“Sadist” is a grimy, metallic riff-monster, and it’s got guest-vocals from Jenna Rose, the sole member of the New York industrial-darkwave project Anatomy. Both Rose and POG’s Matt King scream really hard. Portrayal Of Guilt are at least nominally a screamo band, but this song sounds a whole lot more like death metal. Check it out below.

Christfucker is out 11/5 on Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.