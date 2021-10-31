Kanye West Brings Marilyn Manson, Justin Bieber To Halloween Sunday Service

Kanye West held one of his Sunday Service performance livestreams today on Halloween. The event was broadcast through Triller and Fite TV, and it cost $10 to stream. West, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, brought along Marilyn Manson — who is facing multiple sexual assault lawsuits — and Justin Bieber to the rooftop performance.

Manson was also at West’s third Donda listening party. Bieber has appeared at West’s Sunday Service performances before.

The performance took place on a rooftop and the performers were dressed in all-white. The Sunday Service choir performed tracks from Donda, including “No Child Left Behind” and “Moon.” Bieber sang for a couple of the songs, and Roddy Ricch also performed “Pure Souls.” West also had a children’s choir brought out toward the end of the service.