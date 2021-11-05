The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Jason Pierce doesn’t make bad albums, so it’s hard to really find fault with much of Spiritualized’s catalogue. That was true, as ever, for 2018’s And Nothing Hurt. The details were pristine and intricate, the melodies weathered but beautiful. All that being said though, “Always Together With You” came out of nowhere and hit me over the head with what I was missing on And Nothing Hurt.



The song is a surprise as is — given the yawning six-year gap from Sweet Heart Sweet Light to And Nothing Hurt and Pierce mulling over whether the latter could really, actually be the final Spiritualized album this time, none of us were really expecting a new Spiritualized album cycle to start up in these waning days of 2021. It’s sort of a joyful gift that “Always Together With You” appeared this week in general, but then there’s also what kind of Spiritualized song it is. After the relatively restrained nature of And Nothing Hurt, “Always Together With You” is back in full celestial bombast mode. After quiet beginnings, it swells and swells and swells, Pierce doing that thing where he layers a song up with all kinds of cosmic oomph to turn his simple, broken melodies into something greater. “Always Together With You” has the feeling of a great Spiritualized opener, and a great introduction to a new era of the project. It finds Pierce back up in space — which is to say, back home. —Ryan