Slipknot – “The Chapeltown Rag”

New Music November 5, 2021 4:31 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Slipknot – “The Chapeltown Rag”

New Music November 5, 2021 4:31 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Slipknot are back with their first new song in two years: “The Chapeltown Rag.” Conveniently, the nü metal maximalists have a Knotfest show coming up on November 5 in Los Angeles, so anyone attending is likely to hear “The Chapeltown Rag” live on release day. If you’re not in the audience, you can still livestream the set.

“It’s a punisher, man. It’s classic Slipknot,” vocalist Corey Taylor says about “The Chapeltown Rag.” “And it’s frenetic. But lyrically, it’s coming from a point of talking about the various manipulations that can happen when social media meets media itself. And the different ways that these manipulations can try to pull us in different directions, in the fact that we’re all becoming addicts to it, which is very, very dangerous.”

M. Shawn Crahan, aka “Clown,” adds: “‘The Chapeltown Rag’ facilitates a sort of mindset that you’re going to like: it’s along the barnburner side of things.”

The single release comes days after a massive fire broke out at Slipknot’s show at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, Arizona, forcing the band to pause their set. The Phoenix Fire Department has reportedly launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Listen to “The Chapeltown Rag” below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Surface’s “The First Time”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: C+C Music Factory’s “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” (Feat. Freedom Williams)

    15 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Love Will Never Do (Without You)”

    5 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Snail Mail Valentine

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    6 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest