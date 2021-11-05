Stream Lingua Ignota’s Intense New EP Epistolary Grieving For Jimmy Swaggart

New Music November 5, 2021 10:33 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream Lingua Ignota’s Intense New EP Epistolary Grieving For Jimmy Swaggart

New Music November 5, 2021 10:33 AM By Tom Breihan

Under the name Lingua Ignota, Kristin Hayter makes raw, heavy, operatic music that’s virtually impossible to define in pedestrian genre terms. Earlier this year, Hayter released Sinner Get Ready, a deeply intense and moving album recorded with traditional Appalachian instruments. On her song “Perpetual Flame Of Centralia,” Hayter used a sample of disgraced televangelist Jimmy Swaggart praying for forgiveness after being caught paying for success. On a new release that came out today, Hayter digs deeper into the resonance of that whole Jimmy Swaggart story.

Today, for Bandcamp Friday, Hayter has shared a new Lingua Ignota release called Epistolary Grieving For Jimmy Swaggart. The four short tracks are mostly spoken word, with haunted musical accompaniment. Hayter recites letters written to Swaggart — who, it bears mentioning, is still alive. It’s as dark and powerful as you might expect: “Dear Jimmy, my mouth is full of blood. Jimmy, when you spoke of Hell, did you mean this place? Did you mean me?”

On her Bandcamp page, Hayter describes what she’s doing with this record:

I STARTED WRITING LETTERS TO JIMMY IN OCTOBER 2021 AS A WAY TO PROCESS TRAUMA, ELIMINATE SELF DOUBT, AND AUGMENT THE CIPHERS AND THEMES OF SINNER GET READY. THIS IS INTENTIONALLY NOT ABOUT MUSIC, IT IS ABOUT LANGUAGE AND IMAGE, AND HOW MEANING SHIFTS BETWEEN MEDIUMS, WHO IS SPEAKING AND WHO IS BEING SPOKEN TO.

Listen below.

Epistolary Grieving For Jimmy Swaggart is out now at Bandcamp. Read our recent feature on Lingua Ignota here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Surface’s “The First Time”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: C+C Music Factory’s “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” (Feat. Freedom Williams)

    15 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Love Will Never Do (Without You)”

    5 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Snail Mail Valentine

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    6 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest