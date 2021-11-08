Caracara – “Hyacinth”

New Music November 8, 2021 10:48 AM By James Rettig

Caracara – “Hyacinth”

New Music November 8, 2021 10:48 AM By James Rettig

It’s been a bit since we’ve heard from the Philadelphia rippers Caracara, who we named one of the Best New Bands Of 2019 based on their excellent Better EP. Today, they’re back with a new single, “Hyacinth,” a high-energy emo blast with some pummeling guitars and a heavy breakdown. “Chrysalis, breaking out of it/ Hyacinth, bloom and burn and burial,” band leader Will Lindsay sings in the erudite hook. “I have been vacant and unyielding In pursuit of the anticlimactic.”

Here’s what Lindsay had to say about the track in a statement:

I suppose Hyacinth is a song like an oxygen mask, and that theoretical moment in which one should put on their own before helping someone else. I’ve never been on a plane when the masks drop, but in all honesty I can’t say I necessarily envision myself looking out for my own safety and then politely helping a neighbor. I think maybe a lot of us are sitting there now, frozen. New preoccupations pile up, hate begets chaos begets injustice begets polarization, we try to look both inward and outward at once. It’s a song about megachurches and myopia, the gods and the sciences at war on a small screen, alcohol and anxiety and anger and the internet and the desire to help with everything all at once. This song is a sort of introduction to an idea that’s been bouncing around in our heads for years. We spent last year making new music, and while we watched from a basement studio the words came to life before our eyes. New preoccupations as the gods descend.

Listen below.

“Hyacinth” is out now via Memory Music.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: C+C Music Factory’s “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” (Feat. Freedom Williams)

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “All The Man That I Need”

    17 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    8 Dead, Hundreds Injured In Crowd Surge At Travis Scott’s Astroworld Fest

    3 days ago

    Astroworld Updates: Police Address Report Of Someone Injecting Festivalgoers With Drug

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest