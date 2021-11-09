Arca – “Electra Rex”
As Arca readies her KicK ii release for next month, today the performer has announced the third album in their KicK anthology: KicK iii is also out on December 3 and features the previously released track “Incendio.” Accompanying the news, Arca has unveiled a new music video for album track “Electra Rex,” which is directed by Carlota Guerrero and features Arca performing with friends in front of the Plaça dels Àngels in Barcelona.
Expanding on KicK iii and “Electra Rex,” Arca says:
For me KicK iii is the most incendiary entry in the kick universe. The album is a portal directly into the more manic, violently euphoric and aggressively psychedelic sound palettes in the series. Electra Rex is a new archetype I propose in reference to commonly understood ideas of Freud regarding the oedipal complex: Oedipus Rex kills the father and unknowingly making love to the mother. Electra complex posits the binary opposite: killing the mother and unknowingly making love to the father. And so I am the first to propose a nonbinary psychosexual narrative to avoid falling into the same generational tragic blind spots. Electra Rex, a merging of both names, an integration of both Oedipus Rex and Electra: Electra Rex it kills both parents and has sex with itself, and chooses to live.
Watch “Electra Rex” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Bruja”
02 “Incendio”
03 “Morbo”
04 “Fiera”
05 “Skullqueen”
06 “Electra Rex”
07 “Ripples”
08 “Rubberneck”
09 “Señorita”
10 “My 2”
11 “Intimate Flesh”
12 “Joya”
KicK ii and KicK iii are both out 12/3 via XL. Pre-order here.