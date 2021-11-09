Arca – “Electra Rex”

As Arca readies her KicK ii release for next month, today the performer has announced the third album in their KicK anthology: KicK iii is also out on December 3 and features the previously released track “Incendio.” Accompanying the news, Arca has unveiled a new music video for album track “Electra Rex,” which is directed by Carlota Guerrero and features Arca performing with friends in front of the Plaça dels Àngels ​​in Barcelona.

Expanding on KicK iii and “Electra Rex,” Arca says:

For me KicK iii is the most incendiary entry in the kick universe. The album is a portal directly into the more manic, violently euphoric and aggressively psychedelic sound palettes in the series. Electra Rex is a new archetype I propose in reference to commonly understood ideas of Freud regarding the oedipal complex: Oedipus Rex kills the father and unknowingly making love to the mother. Electra complex posits the binary opposite: killing the mother and unknowingly making love to the father. And so I am the first to propose a nonbinary psychosexual narrative to avoid falling into the same generational tragic blind spots. Electra Rex, a merging of both names, an integration of both Oedipus Rex and Electra: Electra Rex it kills both parents and has sex with itself, and chooses to live.

Watch “Electra Rex” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bruja”

02 “Incendio”

03 “Morbo”

04 “Fiera”

05 “Skullqueen”

06 “Electra Rex”

07 “Ripples”

08 “Rubberneck”

09 “Señorita”

10 “My 2”

11 “Intimate Flesh”

12 “Joya”

KicK ii and KicK iii are both out 12/3 via XL. Pre-order here.