Doss – “Cherry” (Feat. Cecilia Gault)

Earlier this year, Doss returned with 4 Hit Songs, one of the best EPs of the year, and today she’s put out a new track as part of Spotify’s Fresh Finds series, which paired artists to record some new tracks together at Electric Lady Studios. (See also Pom Pom Squad’s new song “Until It Stops,” which was produced by Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin.) “Cherry” is a team-up with singer Cecilia Gault, and it’s the second fruit-flavored track Doss has shared this year following “Strawberry.”

“I knew I wanted to make a serviceable club track with Cecilia and I started writing ‘Cherry’ with her vocal style in mind, imagining wanting to be really present in a club by yourself, enjoying the moment in your own way,” Doss said in a statement. “Cecilia and I were totally in sync with that idea and I think that really comes across on the track. It was exciting hearing the song evolve and develop at each stage of the process and I’m excited to share it with everyone.”

Listen below.

“Cherry” is out now on Spotify.