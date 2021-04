We’re a few weeks out from the release of 4 Hit Songs, the first new Doss EP in 7 years. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait that long for most of those hit songs. We’ve already heard two of them, the 5 Best Songs-worthy “Puppy” and the equally great “Look.” Today, Doss is sharing another track from her new EP, “Strawberry,” a woozily cascading shoegazey wonder that only builds in intensity as it goes along. Check it out below.

Strawberry by Doss

The 4 Hit Songs EP is out 5/7 via LuckyMe.