Pom Pom Squad – “Until It Stops”

Recent Band To Watch Pom Pom Squad have partnered with Sarah Tudzin, producer and illuminati hotties mastermind, to record an original song at Electric Lady Studios as part of Spotify’s new Fresh Finds program. That song, “Until It Stops,” is officially out today. As Pom Pom Squad’s Mia Berrin explains:

“Until It Stops” is my version of a drinking song. I’m not much of a partier but I’m in my early 20s so whenever I turn down an invite to go out I go through an internal dialogue wondering if I’m missing my youth. Then, when I actually do go out, I get uncomfortable and then I drink too much and put my foot in my mouth and go home with all my makeup under my eyes. At the time I wrote this I was thinking about those super sugary club songs of the 2000s that always seemed to mention dancing and death in the same line — there is this strange morbid connection between partying and mortality.

“Working with Pom Pom Squad is such a pleasure — Mia is so full of fantastic ideas that all point toward building a cohesive universe,” Tudzin adds. “Her art & self-expression are unparalleled — when it’s time to hit the studio we have all the time in the world to play with production and recording tricks to best execute her vision.” Listen to “Until It Stops” below.