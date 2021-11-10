Pom Pom Squad – “Until It Stops”

New Music November 10, 2021 11:12 AM By Peter Helman

Pom Pom Squad – “Until It Stops”

New Music November 10, 2021 11:12 AM By Peter Helman

Recent Band To Watch Pom Pom Squad have partnered with Sarah Tudzin, producer and illuminati hotties mastermind, to record an original song at Electric Lady Studios as part of Spotify’s new Fresh Finds program. That song, “Until It Stops,” is officially out today. As Pom Pom Squad’s Mia Berrin explains:

“Until It Stops” is my version of a drinking song. I’m not much of a partier but I’m in my early 20s so whenever I turn down an invite to go out I go through an internal dialogue wondering if I’m missing my youth. Then, when I actually do go out, I get uncomfortable and then I drink too much and put my foot in my mouth and go home with all my makeup under my eyes. At the time I wrote this I was thinking about those super sugary club songs of the 2000s that always seemed to mention dancing and death in the same line — there is this strange morbid connection between partying and mortality.

“Working with Pom Pom Squad is such a pleasure — Mia is so full of fantastic ideas that all point toward building a cohesive universe,” Tudzin adds. “Her art & self-expression are unparalleled — when it’s time to hit the studio we have all the time in the world to play with production and recording tricks to best execute her vision.” Listen to “Until It Stops” below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “All The Man That I Need”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Someday”

    11 hours ago

    Beach House Announce New Album Once Twice Melody & 2022 Tour Dates

    1 day ago

    8 Dead, Hundreds Injured In Crowd Surge At Travis Scott’s Astroworld Fest

    4 days ago

    Hear Four Songs From Beach House’s New Album Once Twice Melody

    19 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest