Makthaverskan – “Lova”

This week, Swedish indie-pop staples Makthaverskan will release their latest album, För Allting. We’ve already heard singles “This Time” and “Closer.” Now, we’ve got a washed-out treat called “Lova.”

Much like the other singles on För Allting, which follows 2017’s III, “Lova” is a satisfying rush of dark, post-punk attitude, blended with an indie-pop ethos. Truly, no one beats the Swedes at being happy and sad at the same time. Listen to “Lova” below.

För Allting is out 11/12 on Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.