Avril Lavigne – “Bite Me”

A few years ago, Avril Lavigne mounted a disappointing comeback, putting out an album of middling adult-contempo balladry instead of embracing the pop-punk sound that made her a sonic touchstone for a whole crop of rising indie artists. But pop-punk has infiltrated the mainstream once again, and Lavigne has now returned to the sound that made her.

She’s linked up with this generation of pop-punk’s supposed guiding light, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, signing to his label and collaborating with him on her new single “Bite Me.” (Given how long both have been in the industry, they of course have worked together before, most prominently on Lavigne’s 2007 album The Best Damn Thing.) The song is fun! It’s nice to hear Lavigne back in her pop-punk bag. There are shades of Paramore in the verses, and Lavigne pulls out one of her crazy high “ayyyuh” notes in the chorus. “Forever and ever you’re going to wish I was your wifey!” It’s 2002 all over again.

Check it out below.