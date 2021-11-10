Astroworld Security Guard Was Not Injected In Neck, Police Now Say

Houston police have walked back the report that an Astroworld Festival security guard was injected with a needle during the fatal crowd surge during Travis Scott’s set that left eight dead and many more injured. As first-hand accounts rolled out following last Friday’s event, which has triggered numerous lawsuits over injuries, a security guard claimed to have lost consciousness after he was stuck in the neck with a needle. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner seemed to confirm the report on Saturday, saying, “medical staff did notice notice a prick that was similar to a prick that you would get if somebody was trying to inject.”

“We did locate that security guard,” Finner said in a news briefing today. “His story is not consistent with that. He says he was struck in the head. He went unconscious. He woke up in the security tent. He says that no one injected drugs in him.”

This news comes in tandem with the revelation that Scott reportedly attended a party at Dave & Buster’s after his Astroworld set, apparently unaware that eight people had died and dozens more injured. Meanwhile, TMZ reports that members of the Houston Police Department were present at Scott’s Astroworld set and shooting video with their phones but were “oblivious” that the event had become deadly.