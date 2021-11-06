Astroworld Updates: Police Address Report Of Someone Injecting Festivalgoers With Drug

A “mass casualty event” at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston last night left eight people dead, including a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old. Seventeen concertgoers were hospitalized, 11 of whom were in cardiac arrest, and hundreds more were injured after the crowd surged towards the stage during Scott’s headlining performance.

In addition to the trampling, police are investigating rumors that someone was injecting people at the concert with drugs. During a press conference, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed that a security guard working the event lost consciousness after feeling a prick on his neck, although it’s unclear if this was an isolated incident.

“We do have a report of a security officer, according to the medical staff that was out and treated him last night, that he was reaching over to restrain or grab a citizen and he felt a prick in his neck,” Finner said. “When he was examined — he went unconscious — they administered Narcan. He was revived, and the medical staff did notice notice a prick that was similar to a prick that you would get if somebody was trying to inject.”

“A lot of narratives out there right now, on social media and even last night,” Finner added. “I think that all of us need to be respectful of the families and make sure we follow the facts and the evidence. And that’s what we’re trying to do here in the Houston Police Department … This is now a criminal investigation that’s going to involve our homicide division as well as narcotics.”

On Saturday evening Travis Scott also shared a video message via Instagram