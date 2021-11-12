Chris Lake x NPC (Grimes) – “A Drug From God”

Grimes is launching a new “AI girl group” called NPC. On Instagram, she clarifies that NPC are “fake AI,” although artist Nusi Quero, who helped design Grimes’ gnarly full back tattoo, “is actually using generative ai to make their costumes and movement behaviors so they aren’t totally fake but they aren’t conscious and currently I have to write their music.” According to a press release about the project:

Members are infinite in number and can be voted in or out, except for core members such as the baby Warnymph. NPC are a vehicle for experimentation in new technologies as they become available such as generative characters and music, diff types of animation, ai assisted art as well as spiritual technology in that Grimes can create as other people in order to reduce the psychic pain of being in the public eye. NPC will hone the concepts of Art Angels and Miss Anthropocene, finally manifesting the endless characters in Grimes’ head. NPC can do all the things humans cannot. NPC will eventually be playable, customizable, and able to cater to each individual listener’s unique desires. Decentralized Popstardom. Made, not Born

The NPC girls aren’t done yet — “haha we’re stuck on making their faces so we don’t have pics yet omg,” Grimes says — but their first official track is now out in the world. “A Drug From God” is a collaboration with British house DJ Chris Lake, who’s been playing the song live for months now. “Me and @chrislake just needed to get this song out cuz it’s been going so hard at festivals!” Grimes explains. Listen below.