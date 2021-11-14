Watch Taylor Swift Roast The Please Don’t Destroy Guys On SNL

News November 14, 2021 9:55 AM By James Rettig

Taylor Swift was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, the latest event in a flurry of activity for the musician that started with the release of her re-recorded Red, continued with appearances on two different late-night talk shows, and kept on going on with a short film accompaniment to the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

She performed that version of “All Too Well” on SNL, a rare switch-up for the show in that the musical guest only did one performance instead of two. She also appeared in a sketch with Pete Davidson and the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy), who played three sad virgins and were roasted by Swift.

Check that and the performance out below.

Swift just announced that another music video will premiere tomorrow at 10AM ET. It will be for her Chris Stapleton collab “I Bet You Think About It,” and it’ll be directed by Blake Lively.

