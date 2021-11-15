Taylor Swift Shares Blake Lively-Directed Video For Chris Stapleton Duet “I Bet You Think About Me” Starring Miles Teller (With An Aaron Dessner Cameo)

The closer and headliner of sorts on Taylor Swift’s new re-recorded Red is the long-rumored 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” which got its own short film on Friday and was performed on SNL the next day. But it’s not the only Red (Taylor’s Version) track getting elaborate promo treatment. “I Bet You Think About Me,” a well-done duet with Chris Stapleton included among the project’s bonus tracks, got a music video of its own this morning.

“I Bet You Think About Me” is another one of the scathing breakup songs that Swift was writing at the time, allegedly about Jake Gyllenhaal. (Please note the lyric, “I bet you think about me when you’re out at your cool indie music concerts every week,” and refer back to “We Are Never Getting Back Together,” and recognize that two such references on the album proper would have been overboard, and appreciate the restraint.) The video is Blake Lively’s directorial debut. It stars Miles Teller as a groom who is still dreaming of his ex, Taylor Swift, who traipses her way through the reception causing minor havoc. Teller, who vacationed with the famously unvaccinated Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, was also unvaccinated over the summer when he forced a film production to shut down by bringing COVID onto the set, costing the studio millions of dollars. It’s hard to imagine Swift would have allowed him on set for this video without vaccination, right?

Anyway, both the song and the video are good, and if you look closely at Swift’s red-clad band near the end you’ll catch a glimpse of Swift’s frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner of the National, who co-produced this track. Watch below.

Red (Taylor’s Version) is out now on Republic.