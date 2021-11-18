The 10 Best One Direction Songs

Simon Cowell pulled One Direction together in 2010 after Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne had each auditioned as solo artists on The X Factor UK. Better together, at least at the time, the five-piece came in third place in the singing competition. But at this point, mentioning their stint on the show feels as necessary as tracing Justin Bieber’s success back to his time on YouTube or Ariana Grande’s on Nickelodeon. While important stepping stones and key parts of their stories, the feats pale in comparison to literally everything that came after.

During their almost six official years together, 1D completely redefined the notion of a boyband. They didn’t dance, the concept of coordinated or matching outfits didn’t last past the first tour, and they were the first to wield the passion of fandom paired with the power of social media to achieve ongoing international success. Of course, a huge part of the story of One Direction was the deafening screams of fans wherever they went and the social frenzy of having five boyband heartthrobs back in the pop culture conversation for the first time in a long time. But more than that, it was the music. It was the five albums shared in as many years — four of which topped the Billboard 200 — and the six singles that landed in the top 10 of the Hot 100. And even beyond that, it was the deep cuts and should-have-been singles that still spark conversation long after the prime of One Direction.

The band began their now-indefinite hiatus after a final performance together in 2015, which means they’ve officially been broken up for longer than they were together. The further we move past the days of One Direction as a fully functioning unit of performers, the more it all begins to blur together like something out of a fever dream — it all went by so fast. For fans, this time of year in particular recalls the five-year cycle of the band’s album releases. Memories flood with the nights when the album would leak days before its release to a frenzied fanbase attempting to hide the evidence from their Twitter timelines whenever one of the five members would come online. Every passing November brings with it the lingering recollection of what it was like to hear a brand new One Direction song for the first time — and a new extreme to which you’d go to experience that electric feeling again.

The space becomes more and more distant in the passing years as these memories span nearly a decade in the past. The group’s debut Up All Night arrived 10 years ago today in the wake of lead single “What Makes You Beautiful” and altered an entire chapter of pop music history. Still, while Styles, Malik, Horan, Tomlinson, and Payne all boast fruitful solo careers that push further and further away from the need, if even the want, for a One Direction reunion, the age of streaming and social media has presented their music with everlasting admiration.

I’m of the personal belief that One Direction’s music has never received the recognition that it deserved on any meaningful level. That could be due to the way general audiences approach and interact with boybands, or any artist backed by passionate teenage girls, or it could be that they were just on the brink of breaking through to the critical skeptics when they called it quits. Regardless, the legacy of One Direction as musicians is one I’m certain will only strengthen through the lens of hindsight. Not only is the amount of music they released in such a short period of time while constantly on tour commendable, the quality of it all remains praiseworthy.

There was no simple way to assemble 10 songs that were the right collection, because there are countless iterations of One Direction songs that border on perfection by pop standards — one would be to just list the entirety of their album Four and another would be Take Me Home cut “Back For You” repeated 10 times. This is simply one variation of many.