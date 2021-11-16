Silverbacks – “Rolodex City”

Last month, the great Dublin quintet Silverbacks announced their sophomore album Archive Material. So far, we’ve heard two songs from it, including “Wear My Medals” and the title track. Today, they’re back with another one.

Silverbacks’ latest is called “Rolodex City.” Here’s what vocalist/guitarist Daniel O’Kelly had to say about it:

“Rolodex City” is about a property mogul who has fallen on very hard times during a period where technology has changed the way his business and people work. Similar to Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid getting caught out by the trains, bicycles, and an increasingly small world, Mr. Rolodex is running out of options. He visits a town in a barren landscape with the hope of flipping a bit of land, posing as whatever character the people there will trust — Rolodex City. Ultimately, our anti-hero has no luck and reluctantly ends his trip at a line dance led by Emma — feel free to join in! To help set the scene, we used a live drum sound and contrasting drum machine claps and mechanical percussion. The guitars are inspired by the twang of country music with some Verlaine techniques employed on the solo, for the riff spotters.

Archive Material is out 1/21 via Full Time Hobby. Pre-order it here.