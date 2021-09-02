Silverbacks – “Wear My Medals”

Band To Watch alumni Silverbacks released their great debut album Fad a little over a year ago. Not being able to tour it had a silver lining, with the group forging ahead with writing sessions for a second album starting in the early months of 2020. Today, they’ve returned with a new single — their first for new label home Full Time Hobby — that presumably points in the direction of where Silverbacks are headed next.

The single is called “Wear My Medals,” and it’s one of those Silverbacks songs where Emma Hanlon takes the lead vocal. “We always set out while demoing to write ‘Emma Songs’ — songs that we think will specifically work for Emma’s vocals,” Daniel O’Kelly explained. “We were quite a ways through the latest batch before we realized we hadn’t gotten any Emma Songs down so herself and Kilian got to work.” Whenever Hanlon sings a Silverbacks song it gives the band a slightly dreamier quality, but “Wear My Medals” is also the sort of propulsive, infectious track Silverbacks excel at.

The song also comes with a video directed by Lauren Gregory. “The band gave me complete creative license, so I really got to let my imagination run wild,” Gregory said in a statement. “For the swimming scenes, I took inspiration from the movie A Philadelphia Story, a scene in which Katherine Hepburn is swimming and climbing out of a pool. When I was working on the boxing scenes, I watched a lot of footage of Muhammad Ali warming up before fights, jumping and punching the air, and tried to emulate his movements. Out of everything, sculpting the hands playing bar chords on the guitar was the most fun.” Check it out below.