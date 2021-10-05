Silverbacks – “Archive Material”

Last year, the Irish Band To Watch Silverbacks released their debut album Fad. Not being able to tour, they found themselves at home, processing the pandemic like the rest of us — and, ultimately, writing a second album. That sophomore outing is called Archive Material, and it’ll be out in January. Once more, the group worked with Girl Band’s Daniel Fox as producer. So far we’ve heard one song from Archive Material, “Wear My Medals.” (It ranked amongst our favorite songs that week.) Along with today’s announcement, they have shared another one.

The latest preview of the album is its title track. Here’s what vocalist/guitarist Daniel O’Kelly had to say about it:

The initial demo version started from a drum sample taken from the opening of Jean-Pierre Massiera’s “Bonne Annee.” When we fleshed it out as a full band and Gary gave the track his usual kick up the arse, the song went full Les Baxter exotica mode. When writing the lyrics, I imagined a bunch of government officials in the deep underground of their building digging into archives. As the night continues, they get unusually aroused by the access they have to top secret information that the common folk never see.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Archive Material”

02 “A Job Worth Something”

03 “Wear My Medals”

04 “They Were Never Our People”

05 “Rolodex City”

06 “Different Kind Of Holiday”

07 “Carshade”

08 “Central Tones”

09 “Recycle Culture”

10 “Econymo”

11 “Nothing To Write Home About”

12 “I’m Wild”

TOUR DATES:

09/04 – Manchester @ UK Psych Festival

10/21 – Limerick, IE @ Kasbah Social Club

10/22 – Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social

10/24 – UK, Birmingham, UK @ The Hare & Hounds

10/25 – UK, Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

10/27 – UK, Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

10/28 – UK, London, UK @ The Victoria

10/29 – UK, Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers

10/30 – UK, Bristol, UK @ The Crofters Rights

11/17 – Spilt Milk Festival, Sligo

Archive Material is out 1/21 via Full Time Hobby. Pre-order it here.