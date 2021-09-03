The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Baby Keem is good. Because Kendrick Lamar is his cousin, and because Kendrick has thrown his full support behind the kid, it would be easy to assume that he’s coasting by on connections — and sure, the connections are definitely helping! A lot of people would not have listened to “Family Ties” if there wasn’t a torrid Kendrick Lamar I’m-back verse after the beat switch. It’s the on-record equivalent of Keem opening for K.Dot on tour, which he also did: “I’m grateful to Man-Man, he opened up doors/ A bunk on the tour bus to come and compose.”



On this song, Keem makes the most of the moment before the Moment. Over the kind of grandiose horn-blaring beat rappers tend to deploy when they’re declaring their own royalty, Keem delivers commanding bars in his aggressive squeak, running through standard street-rap talking points in style and establishing his own primacy in the process. He scoffs at guys who show up to the party but can’t hang. He stands mystified at corner boys who set up shop all the way out in the suburbs. He flashes back to a time before all this hype was swirling around him and relishes his ongoing ascension. “The girl of your dreams to me is a fan,” he tells us. “I netted ten million and did a lil’ dance/ I’m fuckin’ the world, I unzip my pants/ My uncle G told me that I had a chance.”



See? Pretty good. But then the music changes, and all of the sudden Kendrick Lamar is muttering about smoking on your top five, and it’s “Control” all over again. “I been duckin’ the pandemic,” he says. “I been duckin’ the social gimmicks/ I been duckin’ the overnight activists, yeah/ I’m not a trending topic, I’m a prophet.” He switches up his flow into strange, sometimes hilarious new voices and cadences. He is a blur, every bar pumping up the pressure another notch, reminding us how much we’ve been missing him, maybe without even realizing we miss him. It’s the kind of verse that makes you believe him, if only for a moment, when he calls his music a vaccine and declares “the game needs me to survive.” And when he hits us with the promise that “2021, I ain’t takin’ no prisoner”? Amazing, BROTHER! —Chris