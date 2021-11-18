Arca – “Queer” (Feat. Planningtorock)

Arca has announced yet another album that’s due out on December 3: kick iiii, which will accompany KICK ii and KicK iii, also scheduled to be released that day. It’s the fourth entry in her KICK series that started with last year’s KiCk i. We’ve heard a handful of singles from the forthcoming KICKs: “Born Yesterday” and “Prada” and “Rakata” from ii and “Incendio” and “Electra Rex” from iii.

Today, Arca is sharing our first taste of kick iiii, “Queer,” which features Planningtorock. The collaboration is one of a few that’s included in this fourth KICK: There are also appearances from Garbage’s Shirley Manson, Oliver Coates, and No Bra. Here’s Arca on the album:

kick 4 is an entry of sensual charge in the cycle; my own faith made into song, a posthuman celestial sparkle, psychosexual pulsewidth modulation, queering the void, abyss alchemically transmuted into a deconstruction of what is beautiful, it is a healing spell, recognition of the alien inside, a bursting apart of old skin, fresh new sinew rippling outward from a beating core, the first prenatal kick — proof that there is a sentience with a will beyond its creators’ control expressing itself from within the womb

And here’s Planningtorock on their collab:

I remember finding “Meditation” back in 2011/12 on Arca’s SC and becoming completely obsessed with the track. Then we finally met a few years later at a festival we both where playing in Krems, Austria and we instantly bonded. I threw my prosthetic nose into the crowd that night and found out later that it was Alejandra who had caught it.

I love her so much and I’m so grateful she exists. The lyrics “Tears of Fire” and “Queer Power” are words I live by and where we connect. So proud to be duetting with her inside this gorgeous epic universe of a track, a queer dream come true

Listen to “Queer” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Whoresong”

02 “Esuna” (Feat. Oliver Coates)

03 “Xenomorphgirl”

04 “Queer” (Feat. Planningtorock)

05 “Witch” (Feat. No Bra)

06 “Hija”

07 “Boquifloja”

08 “Alien Inside” (Feat. Shirley Manson)

09 “Altar”

10 “Lost Woman Found”

11 “Paw”

kick iiii is out 12/3 via XL Recordings.