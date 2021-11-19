Stream Scowl’s Ripshit 15-Minute Debut Album How Flowers Grow

New Music November 19, 2021 11:52 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream Scowl’s Ripshit 15-Minute Debut Album How Flowers Grow

New Music November 19, 2021 11:52 AM By Tom Breihan

Right now, Santa Cruz’s Scowl are one of the leading lights of an insanely hot Bay Area hardcore scene. This past summer, for instance, the Bay announced the return of live music when Gulch, Drain, Sunami, and Xibalba played to thousands of people on a strip-mall parking lot, taking a stage that the band members built themselves. Scowl opened that show, and their legend has only grown since then. Today, Scowl follow up their 2019 EP Reality After Reality… with How Flowers Grow, their full-length debut. It fucking destroys.

Scowl’s whole style is fast, rough, frantic hardcore punk with a serious ’80s edge to it. Frontwoman Kat Moss has a truly impressive roar, but she’ll occasionally go left, singing something catchy and melodic instead. How Flowers Grow covers a lot of territory in its 15 minutes, and hearing the whole album front-to-back feels like having adrenaline injected straight into your eyeball. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Bloodhound,” “Fuck Around,” and “Seeds To Sow,” but the whole thing demands your attention without taking up too much of your time. Stream it below.

How Flowers Grow is out now on Flatspot Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Londonbeat’s “I’ve Been Thinking About You”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “You’re In Love”

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    16 hours ago

    Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships

    5 days ago

    Girl Band Change Their Name To Gilla Band, Apologize For “Misgendered Name”

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest