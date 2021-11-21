Watch Pete Davidson’s Staten Island Parody Song With Big Wet, Marc Cohn, & Method Man

November 21, 2021

Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson is from Staten Island — he even starred in a whole movie about it that was released last year, The King Of Staten Island. He talks about being from New York City’s fifth borough a whole lot, and last night on SNL he performed a whole song about being from Staten Island. More specifically, he parodied Marc Cohn’s 1991 hit “Walking In Memphis,” and recruited Cohn himself and fellow Staten Island denizen Method Man to perform, too. Also along for the ride was Big Wet, the viral country pop artist who helped out on the Squid Game song earlier this year. Watch below.

Saweetie was SNL‘s musical guest last night. She did “Tap In/Best Friend” and “Icy Chain.” Watch those below.

And here’s a karaoke sketch:

SNL is taking a couple weeks off, but will be back December 11 with Billie Eilish pulling double host/musical guest duty. And then Charli XCX and Paul Rudd will close out the year on December 18.

