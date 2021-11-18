Billie Eilish is coming back to Saturday Night Live, this time as singer and host. Eilish has performed at studio 8H before; in 2019, she was the musical guest, singing “I Love You” and “Bad Guy” (remember that dancing on the ceiling?).

Sharing the news on Instagram, Eilish captioned, “AHHHHHH!!! I’M HOSTING AND PERFORMING ON SNL!!! CRAAAAZY I COULD SCREAM! @nbcsnl on december 11th!! see you then!!”

In the same breath, SNL also announced that Charli XCX would be the musical guest on December 18, with host Paul Rudd, aka 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive. Good times! These back-to-back episodes will be the final ones of 2021.

Watch Billie Eilish host and perform on SNL on 12/11.