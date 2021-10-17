Watch Pete Davidson & Rami Malek Sing A Country-Pop Squid Game Song On SNL

News October 17, 2021 10:14 AM By James Rettig

The Netflix show Squid Game is all certain people are talking about right now, so naturally Saturday Night Live riffed on it for a sketch in last night’s Young Thug-featuring episode. Pete Davidson and and episode host Rami Malek sang a whole country-pop song inspired by Squid Game, with the help of a country-pop artist who goes by the name Big Wet, who also appears in the sketch. The track uses the same tune as Big Wet and Branchez’s 2017 song “Turn Up On The Weekend.” It features various allusions to the Korean drama with a chorus of “Hey, guess, I have to play the Squid Game.” Watch it below.

A different sketch had Malek and Kenan Thompson auditioning for a Prince biopic, with director Jordan Peele as a special guest. Daniel Craig, Malek’s No Time To Die costar, also crashed the scene:

