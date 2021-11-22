T-Pain Reconciles With Usher After Auto-Tune Dispute

T-Pain and Usher have officially squashed their Auto-Tune beef. On Sunday, T-Pain invited Usher onstage at an Atlanta event celebrating Dave Chappelle’s forthcoming documentary, where he told the singer, “I love you, bro.”

T-Pain added in a moment captured on Instagram: “I’m telling you, we ain’t going through nothing, bro. We ain’t going through a goddamn thing. It’s all love. In times when we’re divided the most, we need to be together the most. I love you, bro. I’m never not gonna love you, bro, trust me. My dawg.”

The reconciliation stems back to an interview with T-Pain for Netflix’s eight-part This Is Pop series. T-Pain told a story about a moment where he and Usher were both on a flight to the 2013 BET Awards when a flight attendant woke him and told him Usher wanted to speak to him in the back of the plane. That’s when Usher criticized T-Pain’s recording style, claiming his popularization of Auto-Tune “fucked up music for real singers.” T-Pain then says he went into a long depression after that conversation.

This didn’t sit well with Usher. In August, the singer told Billboard: “I’m happy that T-Pain said something. I’m not sure if it was before or after our actual conversation after I heard what was said. It was very hurtful to know that he had experienced that kind of hardship in life. I wouldn’t wish that on any person. Private conversations for me have always been intended to uplift. But when or if people get pieces of it, they can always have some other interpretation. But we’ve spoken since and we’re good.”

Watch the fan-shot video below.