T-Pain Reconciles With Usher After Auto-Tune Dispute

Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

News November 22, 2021 8:32 PM By Rachel Brodsky

T-Pain Reconciles With Usher After Auto-Tune Dispute

Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

News November 22, 2021 8:32 PM By Rachel Brodsky

T-Pain and Usher have officially squashed their Auto-Tune beef. On Sunday, T-Pain invited Usher onstage at an Atlanta event celebrating Dave Chappelle’s forthcoming documentary, where he told the singer, “I love you, bro.”

T-Pain added in a moment captured on Instagram: “I’m telling you, we ain’t going through nothing, bro. We ain’t going through a goddamn thing. It’s all love. In times when we’re divided the most, we need to be together the most. I love you, bro. I’m never not gonna love you, bro, trust me. My dawg.”

The reconciliation stems back to an interview with T-Pain for Netflix’s eight-part This Is Pop series. T-Pain told a story about a moment where he and Usher were both on a flight to the 2013 BET Awards when a flight attendant woke him and told him Usher wanted to speak to him in the back of the plane. That’s when Usher criticized T-Pain’s recording style, claiming his popularization of Auto-Tune “fucked up music for real singers.” T-Pain then says he went into a long depression after that conversation.

This didn’t sit well with Usher. In August, the singer told Billboard: “I’m happy that T-Pain said something. I’m not sure if it was before or after our actual conversation after I heard what was said. It was very hurtful to know that he had experienced that kind of hardship in life. I wouldn’t wish that on any person. Private conversations for me have always been intended to uplift. But when or if people get pieces of it, they can always have some other interpretation. But we’ve spoken since and we’re good.”

Watch the fan-shot video below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Amy Grant’s “Baby Baby”

    21 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “You’re In Love”

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Has Anyone Released An Original Christmas Standard Since “All I Want For Christmas Is You”?

    13 hours ago

    The 10 Best One Direction Songs

    5 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest