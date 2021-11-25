Watch LCD Soundsystem Play “Beat Connection” For First Time In 16 Years

Watch LCD Soundsystem Play “Beat Connection” For First Time In 16 Years

On Tuesday night, LCD Soundsystem kicked off a 20-show residency at Brooklyn Steel by covering Spacemen 3 and Joy Division and breaking out a couple songs for the first time in over a decade, including “On Repeat” and “Thrills,” both from their 2005 self-titled debut.

Last night, James Murphy and co. played another show at Brooklyn Steel and they started their set by performing another song from that first album, “Beat Connection.” It was their first time playing it live since 2005. Watch a clip of them doing so below.

