Kanye West Addresses His Marriage And Mental Health In Thanksgiving Prayer: “Good Lord, My Wife Did Not Like Me Wearing The Red Hat”

Last night Kanye West posted a lengthy “Thanksgiving Prayer” video message, in which he addresses his family life, his brief Presidential run, his relationship to Christianity and estranged wife Kim Kardashian West, his mental health, his finances, his support for Donald Trump, and more. “This Thanksgiving, I’m thankful for the family that my wife has given me, I’m thankful for the life God has given me, and I’m thankful for your time, attention, and patience,” Ye said.

Regarding his pending divorce from Kardashian West, who filed last February and is apparently dating SNL‘s Pete Davidson, Ye said, “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I [can] heal the pain that I’ve caused.” He also touched on how Kardashian West was not a fan of his wearing a MAGA hat, saying:

Good lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat. Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance and that was hard for our marriage. Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and—thank God—only press conference. All my dad had to say afterwards was, “Write your speech next time, son.”

Kanye also discussed his mental health, admitting: “I went into a manic episode in 2016 and was I was placed under heavy medication. Since then, I went on and off the medication, which left me susceptible to other episodes, which my wife and family and fans had to endure.”

Later, he got introspective about how his leaning into Christianity did not necessarily make him a more conscientious person: When I got saved, it did not immediately make me a better person. It made me a self-righteous Christian.” He added, “Mix that with being rich, famous, and very very very very very very attractive, and you got a molotov cocktail ready to be thrown through the window of anyone who ever disagreed with me. I was arrogant with my Jesus, like I had just got me some Jesus at the Gucci store with a stimulus check.”

This wasn’t the only time Ye openly addressed the state of his marriage over Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, the rapper stopped by Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event, where he gave a speech about his family, mistakes he’s made, and how God wants him to reunite with Kardashian West.

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships. We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”

Ye also said that he wasn’t going to let E! and Hulu “write the narrative of his family,” adding, “I am the priest of my own home.” (E! just ended its 20th and final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and Khloé Kardashian has hinted that a new Hulu reality show could drop in early 2022.)

“If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is okay… but when God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store.”

Watch the “Thanksgiving Prayer” video in full below.