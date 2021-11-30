Phoebe Bridgers – “Day After Tomorrow” (Tom Waits Cover)

New Music November 30, 2021 10:26 AM By James Rettig

For the past few years, Phoebe Bridgers has shared a new cover song for the Christmas season. Last year, she did Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December”; other years have seen her covering Simon & Garfunkel, McCarthy Trenching and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

This year’s addition to the Bridgers holiday canon is a cover of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow,” the closing track from his 2004 album Real Gone. The track was produced by Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska and Bridgers, and it features a large choir that includes Blake Mills, Marcus Mumford, actress Kaitlyn Dever, Harrison Whitford, and more.

All proceeds from this year’s single will go to The International Institute Of Los Angeles – The Local Integration & Family Empowerment Division. Check it out below.

