Phoebe Bridgers – “If We Make It Through December” (Merle Haggard Cover)

It’s been a huge 2020 for Phoebe Bridgers, pandemic be damned. Not only did she release one of the year’s most rapturously received albums in Punisher, she’s also managed to keep up her impressive array of extracurricular projects. One of those, a cover of Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” with Maggie Rogers, is widely expected to become the first Hot 100 entry for both artists today based on just one day of sales on Bandcamp.

Today Bridgers is back with another one-off release, a cover of Merle Haggard’s devastating Christmas song “If We Make It Through December.” The track is part of an annual series of holiday covers that includes last year’s Simon & Garfunkel cover with Matt Berninger and Fiona Apple, 2018’s McCarthy Trenching cover with Jackson Browne, and 2017’s “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

Listen below, where you can also stream Bridgers’ new orchestrally infused Copycat Killer EP with arranger Rob Moose, which dropped last Friday.

“If We Make It Through December” is out now on Dead Oceans. Proceeds from sales and streams benefit Downtown Women’s Center in LA.