Trevor Noah Is Hosting The Grammys Again

News December 1, 2021 10:35 AM By James Rettig

Trevor Noah served as the host of the 2021 Grammy Awards earlier this year, and the Recording Academy has deemed him inoffensive enough to have another go at it. The Daily Show host will be the ringleader for the 2022 Grammys.

“Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd GRAMMY Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,” Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. wrote in a statement. “We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the GRAMMYs stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

The 2022 Grammys will take place on January 31, at what will by then be the newly-christened Crypto.com Arena. Here are some takeaways from the recently announced 2022 nominations.

