Grammy Nominations 2022: Surprises, Snubs, & More Takeaways

The Kanye vs. Taylor Narrative Lives On

Somehow, more than 12 years after Kanye West interrupted big Taylor Swift’s VMAs moment, the rivals turned friends turned rivals are once again pitted against each other on a grand stage. Swift’s Evermore and Kanye’s Donda are both up for Album Of The Year. It’s hard to imagine either one of them winning; I expect it to go to Rodrigo or, lol, the Gaga/Bennett album or, LOL, Billie Eilish again. But their mere presence together in the category elicits a strange form of nostalgia — different from the normal Grammy nostalgia, and yet perfectly in tune with it. This is an establishment feud, a conflict that feels as old as scripture. It fits right in. (For what it’s worth, it would truly be wild to see Kanye, who has always reasonably complained about his lack of wins outside the genre categories, win Album Of The Year at this late date. I don’t even really like Donda and I’m rooting for him.)

Snubs, Snubs, Snubs

Some artists you might have expected to score some Grammy love were entirely shut out. Miley Cyrus, the kind of extremely Industry performer who is regularly called upon to perform at awards shows, benefits, TV shows, released a fairly well-received album early in the eligibility window, but it did not earn her even one nomination. There was also no love for rapper and actor turned tabloid celebrity and pop-punk superstar Machine Gun Kelly. Morgan Wallen, whose scandals have kept him from attending other ceremonies but not from being nominated, is empty-handed here. Not that anyone was really expecting Lorde’s underwhelming Solar Power to be nominated — or even remembered there was a Lorde album this year — but it seems like exactly the kind of release that might get a fluke nomination. The same could be said about the extremely Grammy-friendly Shawn Mendes and Sam Smith, both of whose albums came and went last fall without a peep.

But there are levels to the Recording Academy snub. Most of this year’s alleged transgressions stem from artists being confined to the genre categories. BTS, whose stans flooded the YouTube live chat during the nomination webcast, got just one nomination: “Butter” is up for Best Pop Duo Or Group Performance. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” was an oddsmaker favorite for Record Of The Year, and Megan’s Good Things was projected for Album Of The Year, but the women had to settle for competing against each other in the Best Rap Performance category with “Up” and “Thot Shit.” Halsey, who has long campaigned to be recognized as an alternative artist, is confined to the Best Alternative Music Album race despite an acclaimed Nine Inch Nails collab that could’ve feasibly made a run at Album Of The Year.

Drake and Ariana Grande — two artists who routinely set streaming records, launch songs directly to #1, and strike a balance of commercial and critical success — both boast two nods apiece, but they’re nowhere to be found in the major categories. Speaking of #1 hits, Polo G had one with “Rapstar” but couldn’t swing a Best New Artist nomination. Kacey Musgraves, whose Golden Hour won Album Of The Year in 2019, was limited to two nominations for the ballad “Camera Roll” — under the banner of country music, despite the academy ruling that her new star-crossed would have to compete as pop. And Swifties will surely decide to be upset about Taylor Swift being limited to one nomination, even though it’s for Album Of The Year.

The Weeknd Was Nominated Despite His Boycott

You may recall that Abel Tesfaye made a big stink about being shut out of last year’s nominations, decrying the “corrupt” Recording Academy’s secret committees and declaring that he’d never submit his music for consideration again. Well, the Weeknd is nominated this year — three times, in fact — but not because he went back on his boycott. His nominations stem from his appearances on albums by Kanye West and Doja Cat, submitted by Def Jam and RCA, respectively. Suffice it to say he won’t be at the venue formerly known as Staples Center to pick up any hardware that might be coming his way.

What’s That About Cancel Culture?

Also up for a Grammy due to his work on Kanye West’s Donda: Marilyn Manson, who is facing quite a few sexual assault lawsuits and has been largely exiled from the music industry. You could make an argument that a noteworthy album shouldn’t be ignored because an alleged serial abuser is credited on one track, but apparently the Grammys don’t mind if an alleged serial abuser is the main attraction either: Louis C.K., who has admitted to a pattern of sexual misconduct but never shown much contrition for it, is up for Best Comedy Album. I guess the efforts by peers like fellow nominee Dave Chappelle to rehab C.K.’s image are really working out.