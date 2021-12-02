Portrayal Of Guilt – “Chamber Of Misery Pt. III”

Portrayal Of Guilt have had a busy year. Over the course of the 2021 calendar year, the Austin heavy-music warriors have released two full-length albums — We Are Always Alone in January, CHRISTFUCKER just a few weeks ago. Both of those LPs are absolute face-wreckers. In between the albums, POG dropped a split 7″ with Chat Pile. And apparently, Portrayal Of Guilt just had another rager sitting around and ready to go.

The great metal magazine Decibel sometimes includes flexi discs with exclusive songs; that’s how Fuming Mouth released their song “Devolve” earlier this year. As it happens, certain copies of Decibel‘s year-end issue, with Converge and Chelsea Wolfe on the cover and with the magazine’s always-contentious list of the year’s best albums, will include a new Portrayal Of Guilt song called “Chamber Of Misery Pt. III.”

“Chamber Of Misery Pt. III” is the latest entry in a proud Portrayal Of Guilt franchise. The first entry was a one-off single in 2018, and the second was part of the great 2018 album Let Pain Be Your Guide. Like those previous installments, “Pt. III” is a nasty piece of ominous noise-rock, and it tips all the way over into mythic metal delirium as it reaches its fiery conclusion. Listen below.

You can order the Decibel year-end issue with the Portrayal Of Guilt flexi here.