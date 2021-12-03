Stream A New Indie Neil Young Tribute Album Feat. Another Michael, Whitney Ballen, Ben Seretan, & Various Pinegrove Members

To Sample & Hold – A Benefit Tribute To The Songs Of Neil Young is exactly what it sounds like. The Albany indie-folk band Blue Ranger corralled a bunch of likeminded artists to cover Shakey’s songs in support of Free Food Fridge Albany, an organization that combats food insecurity in the area. Among the performers who contributed songs are Another Michael, Whitney Ballen, Ben Seretan, Thank You Thank You (whose recent single you should really check out), and several current and former members of Pinegrove including Evan Stephens Hall, Sam Skinner, and Jodi (aka Nick Levine, whose recent debut album you should really check out). There are 27 genre-jumping tracks in total, all of them reinterpretations of Neil Young songs. Stream the comp below and consider buying it here to help feed hungry people.

<a href="https://tosampleandhold.bandcamp.com/album/to-sample-hold-a-benefit-tribute-to-the-songs-of-neil-young">TO SAMPLE & HOLD – A Benefit Tribute to the Songs of Neil Young by Various Artists</a>