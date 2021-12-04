Stream Mach-Hommy’s New Album Balens Cho (Hot Candles)

New Music December 4, 2021 3:42 PM By Peter Helman

Stream Mach-Hommy’s New Album Balens Cho (Hot Candles)

New Music December 4, 2021 3:42 PM By Peter Helman

Mach-Hommy already released one album this year, the great Pray For Haiti. And the Newark rapper apparently decided to get one more in right under the wire, returning today with Balens Cho (which translates to Hot Candles in Haitian Creole). Listen to the 13-track project, which features guest appearances from Tha God Fahim and AA Rashid and production from Ras G, Nicholas Craven, Conductor Williams, Fortes, Messiah Musik, and Sam Gendel, below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Extreme’s “More Than Words”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Rush Rush”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    1 day ago

    Stereogum Presents: Callin Me Maybe

    3 days ago

    The Month In Metal – November 2021

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest