Stream Mach-Hommy’s New Album Balens Cho (Hot Candles)
Mach-Hommy already released one album this year, the great Pray For Haiti. And the Newark rapper apparently decided to get one more in right under the wire, returning today with Balens Cho (which translates to Hot Candles in Haitian Creole). Listen to the 13-track project, which features guest appearances from Tha God Fahim and AA Rashid and production from Ras G, Nicholas Craven, Conductor Williams, Fortes, Messiah Musik, and Sam Gendel, below.