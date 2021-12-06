Bully – “Just For Love”

New Music December 6, 2021 10:05 AM By Tom Breihan

A little more than a year ago, Alicia Bognanno’s raw, fiery fuzz-rock band Billy released their third album SUGAREGG. Since then, Bognanno has covered PJ Harvey and Billy Bragg, and now she’s finally getting a chance to tour behind SUGAREGG. Today, we’re getting a new Bully single and it comes from the SUGAREGG sessions.

The new song “Just For Love” is a standalone single, and it’s not necessarily a sign of things to come for the band. Bognanno co-produced the song with SUGAREGG collaborator John Congleton, and the song fits the same general mood as the tracks from that album. On its own, though, “Just For Love” works as a noisy, nervy, hooky jam with a bittersweet undercurrent. It’s a prime example of what Bully does well, and you can hear it below.

“Just For Love” is out now on Sub Pop.

