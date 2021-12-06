ABBA Sue “Parasitic” Tribute Band

ABBA have sued the British tribute band Abba Mania for trademark infringement. In a suit filed on Friday, ABBA characterized the band’s behavior as “parasitic and bad-faith,” arguing that the band was intentionally misleading fans into believing that they are endorsed by the original act.

“Defendants include the term ‘official’ and ‘original’ in many of their marketing materials, website pages, and social media handles, which gives consumers the impression that there is some kind of association, affiliation, or sponsorship between ABBA and ABBA MANIA,” the suit reads (via Billboard).

Per the lawsuit, ABBA apparently gave Abba Mania a chance to change their name but were turned down. “In an attempt to amicably resolve this dispute, [ABBA] explained how defendants could properly use the phrase ‘ABBA Tribute’ in a non-confusing manner to describe their tribute act so long as the actual name of the tribute act did not include the word ABBA,” the suit reads. “But Defendants refused to comply and cease use of the name ABBA MANIA.”

Abba Mania — who have been touring since 2000 and are currently touring the US — are just one of a number of ABBA tribute bands. Typically, tribute acts have names that limit confusion with the original act. Two such ABBA tributes go by Dancing Dream and Arrival From Sweden.

Earlier this year, ABBA released their first new album in 40 years, Voyage, which will be accompanied by an official ABBA hologram concert tour next spring.